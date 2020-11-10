Albany fighter jet flyover set for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday

This year’s Albany Veterans Day Parade may have been scaled back due to COVID-19, but the event still rates a flyover by military fighter jets.

The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard will send F-15 Eagles from Portland to streak across the skies over a number of communities around the state in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday, including an Albany flyover scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

“We are humbled to participate in honoring all those who’ve gone before us and preserved the freedoms we have today,” Col. David Unruh, commander of the 142nd Wing, said in a news release announcing the flyovers. “We’re proud to be part of a long line of American military, and we look forward to the future.”

The jets will pass over the city at roughly 1,000 feet above ground level at an airspeed of 400 mph. Flights could be canceled or rescheduled because of inclement weather or other factors.

