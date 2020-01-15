Albany fire crews extinguish truck blaze

An Albany man's hopes to make money with some eBay items went up in smoke Wednesday morning as he drove to Lebanon.

Matt Hiner was traveling along Harber Road east of Albany when he smelled a gas odor and noticed smoke billowing from the engine compartment of his 2007 GMC Sierra.

"I opened the hood and it just went 'whoosh,'" he said, describing the resulting fireball. "Luckily, I had a brush guard. If I was standing closer, I would have burned my face."

An Albany Fire Department engine crew responded to the incident shortly after 9:30 a.m. and extinguished the fire within an hour.

Hiner said he had just bought new tires and made other repairs to the truck. He also had only a couple of payments left until the vehicle was paid off.

