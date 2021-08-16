Albany Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff's office help with water rescue in Santiam River

The Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped with a multi-agency water rescue Sunday afternoon on the Santiam River.
According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:03 p.m., a 911 caller reported five people stranded in the Santiam River just east of Niagara Park. The group had been floating the river before encountering rapids in the area.
None of the rafters had the required personal flotation devices with them. Two of them held onto a burnt log while the other three were stranded on a rock in the river. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, this is a part of the Santiam River that is difficult to access because of steep terrain and damage from 2020 wildfires.
Multiple agencies were called in to aid at the scene. The Oregon Army National Guard brought a helicopter and airlifted four of the rafters to safety. Officials were able to extract one of the members from the ground.
According to AFD Deputy Chief Chris LaBelle, there is a mutual aid agreement in place between several Linn and Marion County fire and law enforcement agencies when it comes to water rescues.
“This agreement was put into place several years ago and (Sunday) was a great example of why such a partnership needs to exist,” LaBelle said. “(Sunday) was unique in that it required highly complex and simultaneous rope and water rescue techniques.”
LaBelle added that it would be nearly impossible for one agency to have the necessary number of resources for a rescue of Sunday’s size.
Highway 22 was closed in the area so emergency vehicles could get through and to create an emergency landing zone for the helicopter. One of the people who was floating the river was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one sustained serious injuries.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office urged community members to practice safety on the river.
“This event is a strong reminder that with the weather heating up, the heavy flow of the water, and the waters being cold, this is a dangerous time,” the press release said. “Please be mindful and use extreme caution when swimming or floating on the river.”