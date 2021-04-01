Albany foster child missing, believed to be in danger

The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division is asking for help in locating a missing foster child.

Jaxon Palm, 13, went missing from Albany on March 30 and is believed to be in danger.

According to DHS, Palm is suspected to be traveling in Toledo or Newport and he may be traveling with another child, Corban Cody.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Palm is asked to call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

