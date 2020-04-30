Albany gets $2.8 million for transportation

The city of Albany has received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — part of the federal package aimed at lessening the financial blow caused by COVID-19.
Albany's award was just over $2.8 million, the second-highest amount for a transportation system in Linn and Benton counties.
The money will be used for ongoing and expanded Albany Transit and Linn-Benton Loop operations, said city spokesperson Marilyn Smith, noting that the CARES funds should cover the next two fiscal years.
On the list for projects is the much-needed bus barn.
Public Works operations director Chris Bailey said the project has been on the wish list for a few decades.
"Albany Transit has needed a bus barn for at least 20 years. The current facility is too small, there are no restrooms, there is no heat or air, there is no office space for staff to work, and it is located quite a distance away from the transit administrative office," she said. "It’s woefully inadequate."
The city already has the funds to build the barn on 34th Avenue.
Other funds have now been freed up as well. Because Albany received CARES funds, money the city usually receives for similar projects can be directed elsewhere.
"This frees up other federal transit funds that we normally receive; we plan to use $1.6 million of that to fulfill a long unmet need — building a bus barn," Smith said. "This capital spending requires a 20% match, which we will cover with money from the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the in-kind value of property on 34th Avenue Southeast where the barn will be built."
The city also plans to spend money on expansion of the Albany Transit and Linn-Benton Loop operations.
The system is currently funded by Albany Transit, Corvallis Transit, LBCC and OSU, with other funding from Linn and Benton counties, HP, Samaritan Health and some other smaller funding sources, according to Bailey.
The Albany Municipal Airport also received funds totaling $30,000. Those funds will be used for ongoing operational expenses.
