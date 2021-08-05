Albany group gets grant toward tiny home community

Although the coalition does not yet have a site, the hope is to break ground by the end of this year or the beginning of next.

"We need about 1½ acres. Ideally, it would be zoned multifamily residence and it would be near a bus line and needed services" such as Linn County Mental Health, medical services, pharmacies and grocery stores, Davies said.

The planned homes are meant to be permanent, complete with foundations, heat, electricity, bathrooms, showers and kitchenette areas, she said. "Everything you would see in a permanent home is what these houses are going to have."

Hub City will be "a village in the true sense of the word," she said. "There's going to be a community center, there's going to be a community garden, there's going to be a storage area — everything that the community needs will be there, with the exception, of course, of stores."

The village will be "self-governing," which means residents will make the rules through a board of directors, Davies said. Each resident will own a small share of the village and the Creating Housing Coalition will be the overseeing entity. A peer support mentor, trained by the CHANCE addiction treatment center, will be on site to help the residents learn "restorative justice" techniques, she said.