Albany group gets grant toward tiny home community

A tiny house project in Albany for up to 27 homes is one step closer to reality with the award of a $600,000 state grant.
Albany's Creating Housing Coalition received the grant through a state funding package approved through House Bill 5006 earlier this summer. The group plans to combine that with a $100,000 Community Development Block grant it has applied for from the City of Albany to help purchase land to build Hub City Village.
Representatives from the Creating Housing Coalition will be at a booth in downtown Albany on Saturdays starting this week as part of the Albany Farmers Market to talk about who they are and their plan for Hub City Village. They also plan an informational presentation via Zoom at noon Aug. 19.
Other mid-valley agencies to receive funding through the state package included the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany, $4,639,489; Corvallis' Project Turnkey for permanent, supportive housing, $5,107,713; and and money to offset expiring tax credits for transportation in Lebanon, $44,975.
The Creating Housing Coalition estimates it will take $350,000 to purchase land to build from 23 to 27 "tiny homes" of 200 to 350 square feet. Site development is expected to cost a little more than $1 million and construction will cost another $1 million, said Carol Davies, vice president and chairwoman of the fundraising and outreach committees of the coalition. The plan is to approach foundations and seek individual donations to make up the balance.
Although the coalition does not yet have a site, the hope is to break ground by the end of this year or the beginning of next.
"We need about 1½ acres. Ideally, it would be zoned multifamily residence and it would be near a bus line and needed services" such as Linn County Mental Health, medical services, pharmacies and grocery stores, Davies said.
The planned homes are meant to be permanent, complete with foundations, heat, electricity, bathrooms, showers and kitchenette areas, she said. "Everything you would see in a permanent home is what these houses are going to have."
Hub City will be "a village in the true sense of the word," she said. "There's going to be a community center, there's going to be a community garden, there's going to be a storage area — everything that the community needs will be there, with the exception, of course, of stores."
The village will be "self-governing," which means residents will make the rules through a board of directors, Davies said. Each resident will own a small share of the village and the Creating Housing Coalition will be the overseeing entity. A peer support mentor, trained by the CHANCE addiction treatment center, will be on site to help the residents learn "restorative justice" techniques, she said.
Rent for the houses will be assessed at a level of no more than 30% of the resident's income, probably between $250 and $350 a month, Davies said. With each rent payment, $50 will be set aside for a savings account, until the account hits $2,000. Once the account tops out, rent will drop $50 per month and the $2,000 will be available to be used by the resident.
Each home will be limited to one to two people: a single adult, a couple, or a single parent or grandparent with just one child, Davies said. The target audience includes seniors, veterans, single parents, teens aging out of the foster care system, people escaping from domestic violence situations and people currently experiencing homelessness.
The coalition is working in partnership with Linn County Mental Health, the Community Services Consortium, Jackson Street Youth Shelter, CHANCE and other organizations to obtain recommendations for possible tenants. People will apply to the coalition and residents will be chosen by lottery from the pool of eligible applicants.
To apply, potential tenants must have some form of income and must be willing to serve on at least one of the village's communities.
The inspiration for Hub City Village dates back to a conversation at First Christian Church more than three years ago about how to help people experiencing homelessness. A group there organized a visit by representatives of SquareOne Villages, a Eugene-based nonprofit that organizes tiny house communities.
"There is a crisis here for affordable housing," Davies said. "There is an enormous wait as far as people being able to get into affordable housing. The need far outpaces the inventory."
Right now, there's at least a two-year wait to find low-income housing in Linn and Benton counties, said Jennifer Sanders, chief operations officer of the Linn-Benton Housing Authority. The waiting list had 2,879 households as of this week.
In addition to helping with the waiting list households, the Housing Authority is currently assisting some 2,500 other households, Sanders said. "The possession of a voucher gives people the possibility of obtaining affordable housing, but unfortunately that is not always the case as they have to be able to locate an available unit to rent. This is difficult to do in a tight rental market."
The biggest problem right now is having enough places for people to go, agreed Melissa Egan, a housing services coordinator with the Albany office of the Community Services Consortium, which is one of the agencies working with the Creating Housing Coalition.
"There are vouchers in town, and people can't use them," she said. "We even have money and there's still nowhere to put people."
Ideally, the Creating Housing Coalition would like to have a tiny house community in each of Albany's wards, an idea endorsed by Mayor Alex Johnson II. After all, he said, people who need affordable housing currently live in all three areas.
"People say, 'Not my ward, not my ward,'" Johnson said. "We have to get past this, 'Not in my backyard' sentiment about people who are struggling with housing security. ... We have to get people used to the idea that people who are housing-insecure are part of our community."
The first Hub City Village won't solve the housing security issue for everyone, Davies acknowledged.
"Our village is not the answer to address homelessness," she said. "But it is one option, and it will help."
More information on the coalition or its plans can be found online on its Facebook page or at https://creatinghousing.org