Albany heritage tree removed

A heritage tree on Sixth Avenue in Albany is no more.

The tree at 406 Sixth Ave. SW had been in decline for three to four years, according to city staff.

The Albany Heritage Tree Program was established to recognize and foster trees that have historic significance, according to Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane.

There are no specific criteria for inclusion in the program, Lyddane said, but the tree was accepted as a heritage tree based on its 140-year age and its size. In this and all other cases, a nomination is made, based on historical value, to the city's Tree Commission. The last one, Lyddane said, was approved eight years ago.

The tree on Sixth Avenue — an incense cedar that stood 100 feet tall and had a trunk measuring 17 feet in circumference — was becoming hazardous to the home where it was located and other nearby structures. According to the city's natural resources specialist, Emily Day, Albany's Urban Forestry Program paid $1,000 to have a tomographic study of the tree done.

"This technology uses sound waves to measure the density of the wood and the level of rot within the tree," said city forester Rick Barnett.