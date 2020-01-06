Albany, Lebanon lawsuits against CH2M Hill progressing in Linn County court

In February 2012, CH2M Hill for the first time acknowledged that it didn’t fully understand the science of the Cannibal System, according to the Albany lawsuit.

Albany resolved its legal dispute with Siemens by receiving $4.75 million from Siemens in 2012, but that was based in part on CH2M Hill’s claim that it could improve the Cannibal System’s performance. CH2M Hill said that Lebanon’s similar system was performing per specifications, but that facility was also failing, according to the city of Albany’s civil filing.

“In fact, on information and belief, virtually every Cannibal System installed throughout the United States has failed,” the Albany lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also faults CH2M Hill for problems with unpermitted seepage to groundwater and surrounding surface waters from Talking Water Gardens, a component of the wastewater system that was completed in 2011.

The Lebanon lawsuit alleges that OMI deliberately misled the city about the performance of the Cannibal System.

CH2M Hill was founded in 1946 in Corvallis and remained headquartered in Oregon until 1980, when it relocated to Colorado, where the company remains based today. The international engineering firm employs more than 22,000 people and has annual revenues in excess of $5 billion.