Albany, Lebanon QuickCare sites reopen

The Corvallis Clinic has reopened its Albany and Lebanon QuickCare locations, the medical group announced on Monday.

Both clinics are now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. QuickCare services include treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, vaccinations, preventive care and sports physicals. The clinics can also provide laboratory testing for strep throat, glucose levels, urinalysis and other conditions.