Albany Legion gives hosts annual Christmas party for kids

Four-year-old Harlyn Hahn asked Santa for a special dinosaur toy at Albany Legion Post 10’s Children’s Christmas Party. Although Santa didn’t have the toy, he gave Haryln a remote control spider instead.

Haryln said he liked the toy and that he wants to sleep on the couch Christmas Eve to try to see Santa again.

“Just tell him to let me stay up and see him,” said Haryln, an Albany resident.

Haryln met Santa at the Children’s Christmas Party hosted by Albany’s American Legion Post 10 on Saturday afternoon. Kids up to age 12 who attended the event got to pick out books and toys for Christmas at the event.

David Solomon, the post’s commander and the man behind the beard, said while all kids who attend get to select a toy from a large room full of options, he keeps a special stash of toys to the side for kids who he deems could use something a little extra. These included items such as bikes and fishing poles and the remote control toy he gave to Harlyn.