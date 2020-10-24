Albany local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meeting set for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Budget Committee has scheduled a remote work session for 4 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are presentations on compression, the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) and an update from City Manager Peter Troedsson.

Tuesday

• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to Microsoft team meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 593 213 682#. On the agenda is a discussion of meeting room fees.

• The Albany Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate to go https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. Board members are scheduled to hear a presentation on the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization bicycle and pedestrian plan and an update on grants for safe routes to school.

Wednesday