Albany looks to create food cart rules

Several food truck operators spoke out on the possible changes, including Dylan Harvey, who said he welcomed further clarification.

“Things are confusing sometimes when it comes to codes, so something easier to work with you guys would be beneficial,” he said.

Harvey went on to note that some of the proposed changes around property requirements and restrooms wouldn’t make sense for all food trucks.

Norene Collins owns two food carts and a beer wagon in Albany and spoke about the proposed changes on Wednesday.

“I think there definitely needs to be some changes,” she said. “There haven’t been real guidelines for food carts specifically.”

Collins’ three mobile units, located at 520 Pacific Blvd. NW, specialize in New York-style sandwiches, grilled cheese and draft brew. She’s been in the business since 2009 and said business has continued to be good throughout the pandemic.

“We were fortunate to be able to work through COVID and continue to serve customers through takeout, and we do have some seating,” Collins said.

Seating was raised as an issue on Monday with the proposed ordinance prohibiting amenities at food carts — including chairs.