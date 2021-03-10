Albany looks to create food cart rules

The city of Albany may be altering the rules around food trucks.
A potential ordinance was brought forth at a City Council work session on Monday by code compliance officer Kris Schendel, who said multiple issues have surrounded the trucks within the city. Currently, he said, there are about 18 in operation and three more are expected to be up and running soon.
Issues ranging from land use approvals, development code violations and permit waiting times were addressed in the draft Schendel submitted on Monday.
“Mobile food units are a growing industry within Oregon with between 2,000 to 3,000 operators, depending on the time of year,” Schendel wrote in a memo to the council. “Many restaurant startups have moved to mobile food units as a launching point to their business due to less overhead and start-up costs. This change in business models was amplified by COVID-19.”
“This increase in mobile food units across Albany has led to multiple issues such as impacts to the visual landscape and previous land use approvals, violations of the development code, long wait times for permit processing, and a sense of unclear standards and requirements by many mobile food unit operators,” he continued. “These impacts have also led to a significant increase in the staff time required to manage mobile food units as city staff tries to work within the limitations of the existing code.”
Several food truck operators spoke out on the possible changes, including Dylan Harvey, who said he welcomed further clarification.
“Things are confusing sometimes when it comes to codes, so something easier to work with you guys would be beneficial,” he said.
Harvey went on to note that some of the proposed changes around property requirements and restrooms wouldn’t make sense for all food trucks.
Norene Collins owns two food carts and a beer wagon in Albany and spoke about the proposed changes on Wednesday.
“I think there definitely needs to be some changes,” she said. “There haven’t been real guidelines for food carts specifically.”
Collins’ three mobile units, located at 520 Pacific Blvd. NW, specialize in New York-style sandwiches, grilled cheese and draft brew. She’s been in the business since 2009 and said business has continued to be good throughout the pandemic.
“We were fortunate to be able to work through COVID and continue to serve customers through takeout, and we do have some seating,” Collins said.
Seating was raised as an issue on Monday with the proposed ordinance prohibiting amenities at food carts — including chairs.
“No amenities shall be placed on the site; this includes but is not limited to chairs, tables, heaters, lighting and displays,” the law reads in its current form.
Collins has heaters as well and says it creates an environment customers enjoy.
“They can enjoy a beer and then walk over and get a sandwich,” she said.
No action was taken on Wednesday, with Schendel expected to bring a revised version of the potential new law to the council at a later date.