Albany man accused of kidnapping

An Albany man was accused of kidnapping during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Andrew Jacob McKay, 47, was charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Thomas McHill set McKay’s bail at $50,000 and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 19.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, in part because McKay was on probation or post-prison supervision for a similar offense.

His criminal history and other factors show that future efforts to rehabilitate him will not be successful and substantial incarceration is necessary to protect the public, according to the notice.

In April, McKay pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault regarding an Albany case that occurred in March. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation. A charge of harassment was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

The victim of that assault is the accuser in the kidnapping case.