Albany man arrested for sex crimes

An Albany man was accused of several sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Edward Allen Cass, 33, was charged with three counts of second-degree sex abuse and three counts of third-degree rape.

The crimes allegedly occurred in three separate instances between July and August 2019.

The victim was a female under the age of 16, according to court paperwork.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case and Cass was arrested by the agency on Monday.

