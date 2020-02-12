You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Albany man arrested on sex crime charges

Albany man arrested on sex crime charges

{{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was arraigned Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court on several counts of sexual abuse. 

Jackie J. Stewart, 22, went before Judge Michael Wynhausen on four charges of sexual abuse in the first degree. 

According to court documents, Stewart is accused of unlawfully and knowingly subjecting an individual, who is physically helpless, to sexual contact. 

Documents allege that Stewart touched the person in a sexual or intimate area over the course of six years. 

The incidents all occurred between Sept. 27, 2009, and September, 26, 2015. 

Stewart was held on $53,000 security, 10% of which was paid for his release on Jan. 23. 

His next court date is scheduled for March 23. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News