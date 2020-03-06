Albany man charged with arson sentenced to probation

An Albany man accused of a 2019 arson will not stand trial as scheduled later this month after reaching a plea deal Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Dylan Jokinen, 20, was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation and a $100 fine for reckless burning, a lesser included offense to first degree arson. He was set to go to trial on March 17.

According to the state, on Aug. 13, Jokinen used gasoline to set fire to a dog kennel that was located approximately 3 feet from his residence. Two other gasoline containers were nearby, as well as a porch overhang. The fire was extinguished with a hose and, according to the state, Jokinen fled the scene, admitting to "setting things on fire all day" when confronted by law enforcement.

Jokinen was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Defense attorney Tim Felling said that he found Jokinen to be respectful and that the incident likely was related to methamphetamine use.

"There's a lot on here for someone so young," Judge Brendan J. Kane said, referring to Jokinen's file.

He sentenced Jokinen to 18 months supervised probation citing time served. Jokinen has been in custody since October 2019.

