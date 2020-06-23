Albany man charged with Corvallis rape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was accused in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday of forcibly raping a woman in Corvallis, according to court paperwork.

Grant Kingsnorth Brannaman, 35, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sex abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 17.

Judge Locke Williams set Brannaman’s bail at $100,000. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 9.

Brannaman recently was cited and released for another violent offense, fourth-degree assault, in Albany.

On June 2, he allegedly punched a woman in the face. The woman was in her vehicle headed to a downtown business and did not see Brannaman, who was in a crosswalk, according to Albany Police Department logs.

The woman didn’t strike Brannaman with her vehicle, but nevertheless rolled down her window to apologize. Brannaman allegedly cursed at her and struck her in the face, then left the scene, police logs state. A video from a downtown business appeared to show that Brannaman had room in the crosswalk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 7