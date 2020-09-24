Albany man charged with Lebanon area robbery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man has been charged with first-degree robbery for reportedly almost running over a resident during the theft of a marijuana plant near Lebanon last week.

Jordan Alexander Stewart, 24, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Stewart’s bail at $50,000 and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 8.

The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 14 at about 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillview Drive.

A resident noticed someone stealing a marijuana plant from his greenhouse on the property, and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The driver of the suspect vehicle continued forward and forced the resident to jump off the road and into a ditch, the resident told an investigator.

The accuser identified Stewart as a suspect and located him at the Lebanon Walmart later that day. Stewart led police on a short pursuit before crashing into another vehicle, the affidavit states.

While in custody, Stewart confessed to stealing the marijuana plant earlier in the day, according to the affidavit.