Albany man charged with sex crimes against girl

An Albany man has been indicted in Linn County Circuit Court with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.

Kyle Matthew Park-Harmon, 31, was arraigned on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and another sex crime on Dec. 23.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set Park-Harmon’s bail at $250,000, and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Monday.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 20, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

A grand jury returned an indictment on Dec. 17, and a warrant was issued for Park-Harmon’s arrest that day.

Rex White Jr., Park-Harmon’s court appointed attorney, could not be reached for comment last week.

