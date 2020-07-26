Albany man drowns in Santiam River near I-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man floating the Santiam River near Interstate 5 drowned on Sunday after he fell off his inner tube, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 4:31 p.m. A witness said he saw the man fall off the tube and go under, then come back up. He tried swimming against the current before going back under again.

The man fell off his inner tube about 30 feet from the shoreline, and he was not wearing a life jacket, the news release states.

The name of the deceased is being withheld so his next of kin can be notified.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department, the Jefferson Fire Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0