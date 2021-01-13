Albany man faces child pornography charges

An Albany man now stands accused of a dozen child pornography charges.

James Louis Stratton, 71, was charged with 12 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of encouraging the sexual abuse of an animal on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.

"My client is innocent until proven guilty," said Joseph Elwood, Stratton's defense attorney.

Stratton was initially charged in the case in December, but six new child pornography counts were added on Monday.

The crimes allegedly occurred between April and September, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Stratton is being held at the Linn County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 11.

