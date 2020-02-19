Albany man found guilty of sex crimes

An Albany man was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of first-degree sodomy at the conclusion of a two-day bench trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

Timothy Vinton, 69, waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead to allow Judge Daniel Murphy to hear evidence in the case.

The charges stemmed from incidents between January 1999 and January 2002. Vinton's accuser, who was of preschool and elementary school age at the time of the incidents, disclosed the crime in 2016.

The state argued that the victim spent 15 years trying not to think of the incident but came forward to prohibit Vinton from possibly committing the same acts.

At the heart of the defense's argument was the manner in which the victim was initially interviewed by law enforcement. The state acknowledged that the victim was asked leading questions and that the victim's mother was present — a departure in standard procedure.

In issuing his ruling, Murphy described the case as a "he said/she said" situation.

"I believe her. I believe what she is saying," he said, noting that the victim was "strong-willed" and unlikely to be led by questioning.