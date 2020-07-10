Albany man gets four years for child porn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on child pornography-related charges on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Kerry Lee Rogers, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree child sexual abuse.

The crimes occurred in February 2019 and April 2019. The Albany Police Department investigated the case and Rogers was initially charged in June 2019.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, 12 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse were dismissed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0