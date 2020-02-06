Albany man gets seven years in prison for Sweet Home DUII crash

An Albany man was sentenced to seven years in prison for driving intoxicated and causing a Sweet Home car crash that injured several people in July 2018.
Daniel Vincent Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of intoxicants and five counts of third-degree assault (DUII).
The crash occurred on July 15, 2018 in the 2400 block of Main Street in Sweet Home. According to police, a Sweet Home woman was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Mazda when she began to make a right turn into a business driveway. Gonzalez was operating a Jeep Patriot and carrying four passengers and smashed into the Mazda. The vehicles collided and the Jeep rolled.
Gonzalez was initially arraigned in the case in March, and the charges he faced included five counts of second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.
As part of Thursday’s negotiated settlement, Gonzalez pleaded to the lesser charges of third-degree assault and a count of second-degree criminal mischief was dismissed.
BESKA, JESSIE LEE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS STOLEN VEHICLE 24005 CLIN RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 17-01472 AMC Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18027163 PP NO BAIL
BLAIR, ASHLEY FERN Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR30686/1 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR30686/6 CLIN Sentenced
BRUMLOW, DANIEL TIMOTHY Age: 42 Date Lodged: 12/8/2018 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 1800001064 NONE $50,000 THEFT 3 - OTHER 18-10658 CLIN $2,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 18CR81724 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 18-10658 CLIN INCLUDED Pending INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT 18-10658 CLIN INCLUDED Pending INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT 18CR81724 CLIN INCLUDED Pending COERCION - OTHER 18CR81724 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CARNEY, TERRILYNN MICHELLE Age: 36 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 899939 NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN $3,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CR9479 NO BAIL
COWLEY WHITE, NIKI RAE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/10/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19CR81613/1 2/5/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE 19CR81613/2 2/10/2020 CLIN Sentenced
COX, ROBERT GENE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 2/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR75441 CLIN Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33686 CLIN Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR75441 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR75441 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR75441 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
DENHERDER, JUSTIN LEE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR81956 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR06086 CLIN $500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR13682 CLIN $500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34934 CLIN $500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR04960 CLIN $3,000 Pending
DISTEFANO, SARAH MARIA Age: 40 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 201780389 NONE $50,000 FUGITIVE-OUT OF STATE CLIN $40,000 Pending
DONAT, JAMES ERNEST Age: 42 Date Lodged: 2/1/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11747460 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68673 AMC Conditional FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON S24051 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) S24051 CLIN
DOOLITTLE, RICHARD LEROY Age: 38 Date Lodged: 2/1/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/7/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18-C-02006L 2/7/2020 JCLB Sentenced
EBERT, JAMES BRIAN Age: 52 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59452 CLIN $3,000 Pending
ELLIS, SHANELLE MARIE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 20CR02706 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68659 1/31/2020 AMC Sentenced
HACKWORTH, JAMES DAVID Age: 22 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/4/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status IDENTITY THEFT 19CR81921 2/4/2020 CLIN Sentenced POSS HEROIN (MISD) 18CR15978 CLIN
HALL, DANIEL VAN EUGENE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/29/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/7/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19CR05851 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR05851 2/7/2020 CLIN DUII 19CR05851 10/29/2019 CLIN ELUDE VEHICLE 19CR05851 2/7/2020 CLIN
HALL, DIANNA LYNN Age: 51 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/14/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 2/6/2020 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 2/14/2020 CLIN Sentenced
HARLOW, PATSY JO Age: 38 Date Lodged: 2/2/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) UTC/24089 CLIN
HASH, PATRICK CHARLES Age: 33 Date Lodged: 2/1/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 24073 CLIN VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT 20-00874 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
HENDERSON, JERED VAN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 23982 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12105433 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 23982 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 23982 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 23982 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 23982 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 23982 AMC
KAUFMAN, CHRISTOPHER KIRT EDWARD Age: 29 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/21/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT UTC-23958 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR32240 2/21/2020 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17914563 PP NO BAIL POSS HEROIN (FELONY) UTC-23958 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR32240 2/21/2020 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19-C-03023L JCLB Conditional
KELLER, JOSHUA MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 1/27/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/20/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12909563 2/20/2020 PP PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR58657 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR58681 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR58657/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR58681/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR58681/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
KUSKE, CHASE MICHAEL EVAN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18411220 PP NO BAIL POSS HYDROCODONE 18CR63920 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 18CR63920 CLIN
LEE, CODY MICHAEL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18228367 PP NO BAIL
LOBDELL, CODY MICHAEL Age: 24 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 19CR69056/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 2 - OTHER 20CR05789 CLIN THEFT 2 - OTHER 20CR05789 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHADONE (MISD) 19CR69056/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 19CR69056 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
LOPEZ, FERNANDO JOSUE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/25/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR74134 2/25/2020 CLIN Sentenced
LYONS, DONNA ASHLEY Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17289173 PP NO BAIL
MALONEY, MATTHEW EDWARD Age: 39 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11742561 PP NO BAIL
MATTAROLO, CARMEN LEE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 2/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 20-1107 CLIN $50,000 Pending
MCCARTY, DANIEL EUGENE Age: 60 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/26/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR13291 2/26/2020 CLIN Sentenced
MCCLURG, JAYCEE RYAN Age: 32 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20413970 PP NO BAIL
MIDDLETON, ANTHONY EDEN Age: 56 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR65604 2/24/2020 CLIN Sentenced
MORRIS, TRAVIS RAY Age: 42 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR05690 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR05690/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 20CR05690/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MURFIN, ROBERT RAY Age: 49 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/6/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 2/6/2020 CLIN Sentenced DUII CLIN $3,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR53049 CLIN Conditional
ORDEMAN, ALEXANDER JOHN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: OREGON STATE POLICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 3 1067305403 CLIN POSS HEROIN (MISD) 1067305403 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 1067305403 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR02348/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR02348 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR02348/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR02348/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PARKER, WILLIAM LYLE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 2/1/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/7/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 18-M-000049 2/7/2020 BRO Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 16-T-03849S JCLB Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18-M-000049 BRO Conditional
PATTEN, LOYD EVERETT Age: 53 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 07056896 PP NO BAIL UNLAW ENTRY MOTOR VEHICLE 20-00761/1 CLIN $10,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 20-00761/2 INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 20-00761/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PHILLIPS, DREW WILLIAM Age: 29 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/4/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 20023584 2/4/2020 PP
POPE, DANIEL AUSTIN Age: 26 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 4/15/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR56532 2/21/2020 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR82107 3/20/2020 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR82107/2 3/20/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR75837 4/15/2020 CLIN
PORT, MARCUS CHRISTIAN Age: 36 Date Lodged: 1/30/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/5/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 2/5/2020 CLIN Sentenced
PORTRA, KRISTEN NICOLE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 1/27/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE 1 202000007 $50,000
REDFERN, TRACY ANN Age: 57 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/14/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR75868 2/14/2020 CLIN Sentenced
RICHARDS, HEATH TAYLOR Age: 51 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - OTHER DA2387105 CMUL INCLUDED PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN $1,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN INCLUDED Pending
RODRIGUEZ-VILLAGOMEZ, CARLOS Age: 24 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/7/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR58531 2/2/2020 CLIN Sentenced DUII 15CR11761 CLIN DWS MIS 18CR58531 2/7/2020 CLIN Sentenced
ROBERTSON, ASHTON LANE Age: 18 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS 2020-00721 CLIN NO BAIL Pending COERCION - OTHER CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT 4 - MIS 2020-00721 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 2020-00721 CLIN INCLUDED Pending TAMPER W/ WITNESS - ALL OTHER 2020-00721 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROOSA, JONATHAN RALAND Age: 30 Date Lodged: 2/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 20-1101 CLIN NO BAIL Pending INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT CLIN INCLUDED Pending HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 20-1101 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SAMSON, SKYLAR JAMES Age: 29 Date Lodged: 2/1/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/4/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 2/4/2020 CLIN Sentenced CONTEMPT OF COURT MCSH Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION BRO Conditional
SANTANA, KEVIN SHELTON Age: 48 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/6/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 19-1621 2/6/2020 CLIN Sentenced
SAPPINGTON, DANIEL WILLIAM Age: 23 Date Lodged: 1/27/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19262850 PP NO BAIL
SCHIESLER, NICHOLAS JOSEPH Age: 53 Date Lodged: 1/31/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status NEGOTIATING A BAD CHECK/MIS - NSF 19CR77214/2 1/31/2020 CLIN Sentenced IDENTITY THEFT 19CR77214/1 CLIN Sentenced
SELMER, KEVIN LEROY Age: 35 Date Lodged: 1/27/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status WILDLIFE OFFENSE GAME/FISH/TRAP 19CR14367 2/21/2020 CLIN Sentenced WILDLIFE OFFENSE GAME/FISH/TRAP 19CR14367 3/18/2020 CLIN Sentenced WILDLIFE OFFENSE GAME/FISH/TRAP 19CR14367 4/13/2020 CLIN Sentenced
SWARTZ, JOHN DAVID Age: 44 Date Lodged: 2/2/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV ALP 20-881 CLIN $6,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT ALP 20-881 CLIN $3,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT ALP 20-881 CLIN $3,000 Pending ELUDE VEHICLE ALP 20-881 CLIN $3,000 Pending
THAYER, SHANNON MARIE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 1/28/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT LCSO 20-346 CLIN $10,000 Pending ASSAULT 2 - DOMESTIC LCSO 20-346 CLIN INCLUDED Pending MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC LCSO 20-346 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TYLER-JIMENEZ, ELIZABETH NICOLE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 2/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/4/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 2/4/2020 CLIN Sentenced
WELLS, VINCENT SEARS Age: 39 Date Lodged: 1/29/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CN04185 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29674 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63226/4 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR51343 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63232 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63232/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29674/1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29674/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29674/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29674/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63226/1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63226/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63226/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR51343/1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR51343/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR71140 CLIN $2,500 Pending
WINDOM, ANDREW GERALD Age: 45 Date Lodged: 2/1/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 2 - OTHER CBEN NO BAIL CONTEMPT OF COURT 68586 AMC Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR09360 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN INCLUDED Pending
