Albany man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes

An Albany man who pleaded no contest to sex crimes was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.

Billy Evan Duran, 38, had pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree sex abuse from two separate cases on Feb. 26.

The crimes occurred in 2016. One case was investigated by the Albany Police Department, while the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the other.

Prosecutors said Duran demanded sex from girls seeking drugs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“All these girls, they were all vulnerable because of their age and some of the choices they made. He preyed on that vulnerability,” said prosecutor Ani Yardumian.

Yardumian said that one of the victims hoped that Duran used his prison stint to change his ways and find a better way of living.

Duran, who wore a surgical mask during the sentencing hearing apologized in a brief statement to Judge Thomas McHill.