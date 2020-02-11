Albany man gets 12.5 years in prison on sex crimes

An Albany man was sentenced to 12½ years in prison on sex crime charges on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Andrew Ray Joseph Evans, 25, had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Jan. 14.

An additional count of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed at sentencing, per terms of a plea deal in the case.

The crimes occurred between June and July and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

The victim was a girl under the age of 14, according to court paperwork.

Evans is eligible for credit for time served, and he has been in custody since September.

However, he is not eligible for any form of reduction in sentence or release programs.

Kyle Odegard

