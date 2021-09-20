Albany man makes plea in stabbing case

An Albany resident accused of attempted murder pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault and guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 9 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Ryan Scott Mooney, 45, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, Mooney would be sentenced to six years in prison, according to court paperwork.

Mooney was initially charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine.

Under the plea deal, the attempted murder charge is set to be dismissed at sentencing. Mooney pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of attempted first-degree assault.

Mooney has previous convictions for assault and meth possession among other crimes.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mooney after he reportedly stabbed another man the morning of Nov. 18 in the 3900 block of Highway 226.

Court records showed deputies were called to the area after a report of man leaving a residence while carrying a knife. Blood was seen leading into the residence.