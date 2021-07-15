 Skip to main content
Albany man one of four Oregonians sentenced in anti-poaching effort by FBI
Cold Water Climate Shield

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a bull trout in the Little Lost River in Idaho.

 Jackson Kim

A fourth poacher has been sentenced in a criminal investigation stemming from the illegal taking of bull trout from the Metolius River in the Deschutes National Forest. One of the men sentenced in connection to this crime was from Albany.

Tyler Glenn Chance Warren, 31, of Pendleton, was sentenced to three years’ federal probation, a fine of $1,000, 40 hours of community service and a three-year ban on fishing. He is the fourth Oregonian to be sentenced in connection to Operation No Bull, a coordinated anti-poaching effort by law enforcement agencies in the state.

An Albany man, Joshua Alan Hanslovan, 29, was the third Oregonian sentenced. On June 16, he received three years’ federal probation, a three-year angling ban and 125 hours of community service.

A press release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation states that the operation has led to the criminal charges or citations for 30 bull trout poachers since 2017. These cases have been tried in local, state, federal and Tribal courts.

Bull trout are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species act and are, therefore, protected against overfishing and habitat loss. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bull trout inhabit less than half of their historic range. Central Oregon’s Metolius River is a crucial spawning ground for their populations.

