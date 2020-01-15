Albany man pleads guilty to sex abuse

An Albany man pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Andrew Ray Joseph Evans, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11.

One additional count of first-degree sex abuse is scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.

The crimes occurred between June and July, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14, according to court paperwork.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Evans was charged in court in September. He is lodged in the Linn County Jail.

Kyle Odegard

