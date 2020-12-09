Albany man pleads no contest in knife attack

An Albany man pleaded no contest on Monday to second-degree assault for an August knife attack.

Jace Randal Clifford, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crime occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 700 block of College Park Drive in Albany, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Clifford stabbed and slashed a man repeatedly in the back, chest and face, saying that he was going to kill him, according to authorities. The victim had driven Clifford’s estranged wife to Clifford’s apartment so she could pick up her car, according to an APD news release.

Clifford was initially charged in Linn County Circuit Court with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded to the lesser included assault charge, and the rest of the counts are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.

Defense attorney Timothy Felling was unable to be contacted regarding this article.

Ani Yardumian is handling the prosecution of the case for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish presided over the plea hearing.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

