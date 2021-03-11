Albany man sentenced to 10 years in prison on child pornography charges

An Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a child pornography case Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Daniel Aanerud, 62, pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of invasion of personal privacy stemming from what the Linn County District Attorney’s Office described as “decades of accessing and sharing child pornography.”

Aanerud was sentenced Thursday by Judge Thomas McHill.

Albany Police Officer Scott King and Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dale began investigating Aanerud in 2016, Deputy District Attorney Alex Olenick said.

“Deputy Dale searched peer-to-peer networks with a forensics computer to capture downloads and the nature of Aanerud’s downloads,” Olenick said in a press release Thursday.

A search warrant was executed at Aanerud’s residence in Albany in July. The search discovered more than 120,000 images and more than 11,000 of them were identified through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to prosecutors.

“This was a just sentence, although no sentence can match the suffering these children face when their images are displayed over the internet,” Olenick said in the release.

