Albany man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes

An Albany man who pleaded guilty to three sex crimes against a girl has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Glenn John Hallas, 55, entered his pleas on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court and was convicted of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The crimes occurred between 2010 and 2012, according to court paperwork, and the victim, whom Hallas knew, was under the age of 14 at the time.

Per terms of the plea agreement, another sex crime charge was dropped at sentencing.

First-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse are Measure 11 crimes, which carry mandatory minimum sentences. Under that law, Hallas must serve every day of his prison sentence.

Hallas, who has no significant previous criminal history, also will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Albany Police Department investigated the matter, and Hallas was initially charged in August.

Defense attorney Michael Lowry did not return a phone call seeking comment regarding the case.

Lindy Kalodimos handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Brendan Kane presided over the case.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.