Albany man sentenced to prison for burglary where victim was shot through neck

An Albany man was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Wednesday in connection to a burglary where a resident was shot through the neck.

Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of first-degree burglary but acquitted on a charge of first-degree robbery during a bench trial in Linn County Circuit Court in December.

He opted to have Judge DeAnn Novotny consider his case rather than a 12-member jury.

McLaughlin will not be eligible for any kind of reduction in sentence, though he may receive credit for time served. He will be on post-prison supervision for three years.

Two other men had already been sentenced in connection to the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast in Albany.

The man who pulled the trigger, Christopher Anderson, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree assault as part of a negotiated settlement.

Duane Strader, who served as the lookout, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted first-degree burglary as part of a plea deal.

