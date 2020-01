Albany man sentenced to prison for sex crime, weapons crime

An Albany man was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday to three years in prison for a sex crime and a weapons crime.

Scott Samuel Thomson, 60, had pleaded guilty to luring a minor and felon in possession of a firearm on Dec. 27.

Charges of attempt to commit luring a minor and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed at sentencing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomson must register as a sex offender and he will be on post-prison supervision for two years.

The crimes occurred on Nov. 8 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

Thomson provided a minor an explicit verbal description or a narrative account of sexual conduct for the purpose of inducing the minor or purported minor to engage in sexual conduct, according to court paperwork.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0