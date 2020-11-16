 Skip to main content
Albany man sentenced to six years for kidnapping

Albany man sentenced to six years for kidnapping

An Albany man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison last week for kidnapping a woman in September.

Andrew Jacob McKay, 47, pleaded no contest in Linn County Circuit Court on Nov. 9 to a charge of second-degree kidnapping (domestic violence).

The crime occurred on Sept. 28, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, a charge of felony fourth-degree assault was dismissed at sentencing.

Second-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 crime, and McKay will serve every day of his 70-month sentence.

The victim in the case is the same woman McKay assaulted in March. In April, McKay pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to a charge of fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years' probation. A charge of harassment was dismissed as part of that negotiated settlement.

In 2007, McKay was convicted of second-degree assault after a trial in Linn County Circuit Court and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

McKay’s defense attorney, Tyler Reid, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Coleen Cerda handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Brendan James presided over the case.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

