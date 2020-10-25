Albany man sentenced to two years for ratchet assault

An Albany man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a 2-pound ratchet, and of stealing video game consoles from Walmart.

Lawrence Lee Jones III, 23, pleaded no contest on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court to second-degree assault, and, in a separate case, first-degree theft.

The assault happened on April 17 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Jones threw the tool at the victim in a dispute over ownership of a car, striking the woman in the lower back and cracking a vertebra, according to court paperwork.

As part of the plea deal, charges of menacing and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed in the assault case.

Judge Brendan Kane recommended that Jones enter into and successfully complete an alcohol and drug treatment program and undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

The theft occurred on March 6, and Jones stole Sega Genesis and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles that were the property of the Albany Walmart. Per terms of the negotiated settlement in the theft case, additional charges of possession of heroin and two counts of second-degree theft were dismissed.