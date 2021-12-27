Albany man suspected of wielding knife at police, then shot, now arrested

An Albany man, shot in the leg Christmas Eve by an Albany police officer after allegedly failing to drop his weapons, was arrested Saturday for violating a restraining order and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, Thomas Leonard Jones, 51, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His arraignment was in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 27 in front of Judge Heidi Sternhagen.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Albany Police Department officers responded to a call on Ninth Avenue and Southeast Jackson Street in Albany.

According to an APD release, a man was suspected of violating a restraining order. Officer Jim Estes, an 18-year veteran, saw that the suspect had a knife. The suspect reportedly said he wasn’t going back to jail. According to the release, the suspect continued to advance on Estes with a knife in each hand when Estes shot him in the leg.

The release says Albany Fire Department responded to the scene while APD performed lifesaving efforts on the man. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Linn County Jail.

The Linn-Benton Major Crimes Team and the Corvallis Police Department are leading the ongoing investigation.

