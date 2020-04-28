Albany man threw ratchet at ex-girlfriend due to car ownership dispute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Albany man arrested for assault threw a 2-pound ratchet at his ex-girlfriend in a dispute over ownership of a car, striking the woman in the lower back and cracking a vertebra, according to court paperwork.

Lawrence Lee Jones III was charged on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court with second-degree assault, menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.

The crime occurred shortly after midnight in the 2600 block of Boston Street S.E. in Albany on April 17.

The accuser told authorities that Jones had given her $100 to make a $500 initial payment for a used car the previous day. The two had been driving in the woman’s newly-purchased vehicle when the woman went to drop off Jones at his residence, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

During the argument over ownership of the car, the accuser told Jones to get out of the car or she would call the police. While sitting in the passenger seat, Jones threatened to kill her, took the car keys and shattered the windshield with the ratchet, the woman told an investigator. Jones then exited he vehicle, threw the ratchet at her, slammed the passenger door shut and ran inside his residence, the accuser said, according to the affidavit.