Albany man wins debate, earns degree — in German

It’s one thing to major in political science. It’s quite another to move to Germany to study die Politikwissenschaft.
And it’s one thing to join a debate team, but quite another to debate in a foreign country, using a language that is not your native tongue.
Braedon Lehman, a 2013 South Albany High School graduate, has done both.
Lehman, the son of Rich and Twila Lehman of Albany, began studying German in high school, and continued all four years because he really liked the class. Deborah Lindsay was his teacher.
Upon graduation, Lehman majored in political science at Portland State University. Since he wanted to earn a Master of Arts degree, he needed to take a foreign language class, so continuing German seemed a natural choice.
His German professor suggested Lehman go abroad for a while, so he took a year off, worked and saved up enough money to spend a year in Heidelberg. He returned to Portland, worked odd jobs and saved money to fulfill his new dream of earning his master’s degree in Germany. He kept up his German with groups in Portland.
“It was a nerve-wracking process going there,” Lehman said, of preparing to move to Germany. In order to attend a university, Lehman needed to achieve a level of C1 — the second-highest level — in German on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages test.
He had to fly to San Francisco to take the first test, which he passed. In Germany, he had to take another language test to qualify for enrollment in a university. He also passed that test, and was accepted to the Freie Universität Berlin (Free University of Berlin) in 2018. “Berlin was my first choice,” Lehman said. “I was lucky to get in.”
Studying political science in German was a big challenge, he said. “The program was 50% in English and 50% in German. Writing papers in German was much more time-consuming. It was a tough learning curve, but eventually you get a handle on it,” Lehman added.
Lehman also took a job as a research analyst in corporate governance advising. To use up whatever time he found on his hands, Lehman started participating in British parliamentary style debate competitions in both English and German, a popular pastime in Germany. This was strictly an extracurricular activity.
"I wasn't very busy in school at the time," Lehman said. "I was just writing my thesis." When reminded that he was writing the thesis in German, Lehman sheepishly said, "Well, yeah."
He and a debate partner started traveling around Europe to compete. “It’s a lot of fun,” Lehman said of debate. “I love it so much.” He and the partner placed fifth in a European championship.
Eventually Lehman was invited to be part of a debate team of three people. The group of Lehman, Lara Tarbuk and Chris George competed in the German Debate Championships this spring. The German Debate Union includes all of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Due to the pandemic, the championships took place online, and the team debated from the apartment of one of the teammates.
Lehman was already familiar with the format of debate. "A lot of the arguments are standard,” he said. And so he used the 15 minutes after their topic was assigned to work out how to express himself in German, running through grammatical constructions, “dative and accusative cases, things like that," before the debates.
The championship took place over two weekends. “We had some nervous moments, but in the end we came out on top,” Lehman said. The first-place trio of Lehman, Tarbuk and George included the only person ever on a German Debate Championship winning team who is not a native German speaker.
And on June 7, Lehman received his master’s degree from Freie Universität Berlin.
Since then, Lehman has been visiting family and friends in Oregon for the first time since the pandemic started. He plans to return to Berlin and transition to an indefinite work visa, continuing his research analysis job. “Because you can attend university for free if you’re accepted, Germany kind of wants you to stay in the country after you graduate, to get a return on their investment,” Lehman said. “And two years after graduating, you can get an indefinite residence permit to stay in the country.”
Lehman said the first chapter of his German adventure was the experience of a lifetime. "I’m grateful for the opportunity. I proved I could survive in another country, in another language,” he added.
Jane Stoltz can be reached at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.