Albany man wins debate, earns degree — in German

He had to fly to San Francisco to take the first test, which he passed. In Germany, he had to take another language test to qualify for enrollment in a university. He also passed that test, and was accepted to the Freie Universität Berlin (Free University of Berlin) in 2018. “Berlin was my first choice,” Lehman said. “I was lucky to get in.”

Studying political science in German was a big challenge, he said. “The program was 50% in English and 50% in German. Writing papers in German was much more time-consuming. It was a tough learning curve, but eventually you get a handle on it,” Lehman added.

Lehman also took a job as a research analyst in corporate governance advising. To use up whatever time he found on his hands, Lehman started participating in British parliamentary style debate competitions in both English and German, a popular pastime in Germany. This was strictly an extracurricular activity.

"I wasn't very busy in school at the time," Lehman said. "I was just writing my thesis." When reminded that he was writing the thesis in German, Lehman sheepishly said, "Well, yeah."

He and a debate partner started traveling around Europe to compete. “It’s a lot of fun,” Lehman said of debate. “I love it so much.” He and the partner placed fifth in a European championship.