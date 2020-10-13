Albany may consider business registry

Albany Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry on Monday, suggested that the city council consider a business registration for local businesses.

The move would be a departure from the current policy that does not require businesses to obtain licenses.

According to Sherry, a registry of businesses would allow the city to more readily contact local shops — something that came up during the recent COVID-19 crisis. While Chamber of Commerce lists were helpful, they weren't definitive and when federal and state money was made available for businesses that were struggling, a complete inventory of businesses, Sherry said, could be helpful.

In addition, Sherry said, the local fire department could benefit. For example, he noted that when a fire broke out near Councilor Rich Kellum's business, the fire department was unaware certain metal work took place in the area.

Councilors raised several questions including what information the city would request from businesses with Councilor Mike Sykes suggesting just necessary information like name and contact information be gathered. Several councilors raised questions as to fees for the license — and where they would go.