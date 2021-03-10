Albany may consider enterprise zone for new company

Albany Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry asked the City Council on Wednesday to consider a financial incentive for a new company hoping to settle in Albany.

AeroBlast, Sherry said, would fit in perfectly with the city’s specialty metals industry.

“When the special metals industry makes a part, say for an airplane,” Sherry explained, “they create it out of wax initially and then dip it in a ceramic solution and melt the wax out, filling the void with titanium or a special metal.”

After those parts are cast, they need to be cleaned. Enter AeroBlast.

“They really are a value in the minds of the current casting houses here,” Sherry said.

In an effort to help the start-up business, Sherry proposed the city consider a new enterprise zone, a designation that essentially allows new companies to forgo payment of local property taxes on new investments in exchange for the value their presence in town adds in terms of jobs and infrastructure.

In the case of AeroBlast, Sherry said the tradeoff would be about $4,200 in annual forbearance in property tax revenue for the city for three years in exchange for about $700,000 in new investment in the way of four new jobs.