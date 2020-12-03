Albany mayor honored by Landmarks Commission

Ryals cited the blight Albany experienced in the 1980s and the period of time that would see Albany either tilt into a home for big box stores and corporations or preserve its historic roots.

"Common wisdom held that we should just let our little historic town die quietly," Ryals said. "But not Sharon. She had a different vision. She believed in us, and soon we believed in her. She believed that we could do anything together. ... She has served us with a grace, a vision and a determination seldom seen in this world. She served with a grace that borders on nobility. She saved us. She is the best of us."

Konopa gave in to tears, thanking the commission before excusing herself from the meeting for a short period of time. When she returned, she urged the commission to continue advocating for Albany's history.

In November, Konopa narrowly lost her bid for another term as mayor to current City Councilor Alex Johnson II.

"Our historic structures are the character of our city," she said Thursday. "It takes not only me, but a village of supporters to preserve our past for where we are today and the future."

Also honored Wednesday night was Larry Preston, who received an award for excellence in outreach and education. Residential excellence awards were given to Paul and Mitzi Dykast and Mark and Tina Siegner for their restoration work on local homes.

