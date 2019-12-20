Albany mayor issues ADU veto

Mayor Sharon Konopa vetoed an ordinance Friday afternoon that would have allowed accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in compliance with state law.

The ordinance in question passed Wednesday night with a 4-2 vote and an amendment that increased the maximum permitted size of ADUs to 900 square feet.

In her veto statement, Konopa cited the fact that the ordinance was advertised with a maximum square footage of 750 square feet.

“After the public hearing was closed on Dec. 4, the City Council moved to increase the size to 900 square feet without any prior public notification to the increased size,” she said in the statement.

The city has been out of compliance with state law since the summer of 2017, when the Oregon Legislature approved a bill that required municipalities to allow ADUs in areas permitted for detached single family dwellings. Albany city staff suggested changes to the city’s code to adhere to state law, including allowing ADUs in those areas.

During Wednesday’s vote, Konopa suggested units topping out at 800 square feet, but garnered no support from the board.