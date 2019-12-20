Albany mayor issues ADU veto

Mayor Sharon Konopa vetoed an ordinance Friday afternoon that would have allowed accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in compliance with state law.
The ordinance in question passed Wednesday night with a 4-2 vote and an amendment that increased the maximum permitted size of ADUs to 900 square feet.
In her veto statement, Konopa cited the fact that the ordinance was advertised with a maximum square footage of 750 square feet.
“After the public hearing was closed on Dec. 4, the City Council moved to increase the size to 900 square feet without any prior public notification to the increased size,” she said in the statement.
The city has been out of compliance with state law since the summer of 2017, when the Oregon Legislature approved a bill that required municipalities to allow ADUs in areas permitted for detached single family dwellings. Albany city staff suggested changes to the city’s code to adhere to state law, including allowing ADUs in those areas.
During Wednesday’s vote, Konopa suggested units topping out at 800 square feet, but garnered no support from the board.
“ADUs are a divisive issue in our community and there should have been a public notification to citizens in knowing the City Council planned on increasing the maximum size limits for ADUs,” Konopa’s statement read. “Making an amendment to an ordinance that had a 20% change in a dwelling’s size is no different than advertising an amount for imposing a fee and a council increases it 20% without public notification.”
The mayor’s veto does not prevent homeowners from adding ADUs to their property. To avoid legal challenges, city staff has been approving those applications at a maximum of 750 square feet and, according to Konopa, can continue to do so.
“This veto will allow staff to bring back findings for the increased size and provide public notification,” she said.
To override a veto, the City Council needs five votes from six of the sitting members. Councilors Dick Olsen and Bill Coburn voted against approving the ordinance.