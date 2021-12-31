Albany mayor recaps the year, predicts the future

After a year on the job, Mayor Alex Johnson II believes the city has a bright future.

“This is our home,” Johnson said, speaking at an Albany Area Chamber of Commerce event earlier this month. “And we can be better here if we work together and communicate with each other, share our experiences, our cultures, our families, and just enjoy each other’s company.”

Johnson is the city’s first Black mayor. He’s a local business owner, a Navy veteran, and he served on the City Council. He ousted incumbent Sharon Konopa, who served for a dozen years and was the city’s first woman mayor.

An effective government

Among the first objectives for Johnson was improving efficiency by starting City Council meetings earlier and making them shorter. He moves discussion along at a brisk pace and doesn’t like to linger on any one agenda item. He touted a 10-fold increase in participation with virtual/hybrid meetings.

The mayor highlighted the city’s role in relocating the Cumberland Church, which was moved 1,200 feet along Santiam Road from Main Street to its new spot on Pine Street near Eleanor Hackleman Park. The Cumberland Community Events Center bought the building from the city with an 1892 silver dollar.

Johnson mentioned successes with new city billing and permitting processes, growing volunteer groups, hardening information technology infrastructure, and an update to the city's development rules. He also called for more work on affordable housing and homelessness.

A safe city

Albany Police Department hired 13 officers this year, according to Johnson, who applauded the work of Chief Marcia Harnden in establishing a wellness program that could expand to the Fire Department, which has seen significant increases in calls for service.

“There’s a high suicide rate amongst police officers and fire department personnel,” Johnson said. “And we want to make sure they are well.”

APD, one of three Oregon law enforcement agencies certified by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, found no issues in the past two years of CALEA audits, Johnson said. He added that officers are learning to focus on professionalism and de-escalation techniques.

Other public safety accomplishments included investing in new technology for police and fire services and updating the 1988 storm water master plan.

Healthy economy

Johnson credited the city with recruiting three new businesses, creating 26 jobs in Albany. He cited $2.83 million in active loans, 100 jobs, and $34 million in private investment in continuing support of gap financing with traditional lenders. He also said $700,000 has been invested in pandemic business support with a 100% loan repayment rate.

Johnson added a $5 million city budget shortfall will take a collective approach to resolve.

Great neighborhoods

With the library reopened for in-person visits, a highly successful summer reading program, and coming youth technology and crafting programs, Johnson said the next generation of Albany is being set up to succeed.

“We are a technological nexus right here in Albany,” he said. “Albany is going to grow.”

Summer recreation was also highlighted. Johnson said city parks and recreation programs served 50,000 people this year. Among the ongoing goals is transitioning parks, facilities and hard surface trails that meet with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Johnson said parks have suffered under the pandemic and need more support.

Johnson emphasized the need for housing solutions in the hub city. He’s looking forward to a plan of action from the Housing Affordability Task Force that will serve a wider array of needs, likely including more middle housing (duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhouses, cottage clusters) rather than focusing on single-family homes.

The average couple who just got married, graduated, got their first jobs, he said, “they can’t afford to live here. My daughter pays less for a one-bedroom apartment in Portland than it costs to live here in Albany.”

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

