Albany mayor wades into housing crisis

During his campaign for mayor of Albany, Alex Johnson II spoke broadly about improving housing affordability in the city, and on Tuesday he took the first step to making good on that promise.

Johnson held a virtual forum for community members to discuss the obstacles they believed stood in the way of increasing the housing inventory and other issues surrounding the current housing situation.

The city has long known a housing crisis was coming, with the demand for housing up and the supply at all-time lows combined with an economic downturn and a pandemic that has seen a fight over who can be evicted and who cannot.

“Since I’ve had the meeting, I've heard from a ton of people,” Johnson said Thursday. “Not just people who live in Albany but people who used to live here and can’t afford it anymore. I want to listen to all voices.”

On Tuesday, Johnson heard from residents and Realtors alike — the first step in creating a housing affordability task force. Johnson said several more listening sessions will take place before he appoints members to the task force, which will act as an advisory commission to the City Council. The task force is set to begin work in July.

Concerns on Tuesday ranged from housing inventory to rental prices.