Albany motel owner gets nine months for possessing child porn

An Albany motel owner who possessed child pornography was sentenced to nine months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections during a hearing on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Dineshkumar Patel, 64, had been found guilty of three counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse in March at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial. The verdicts were unanimous.

Patel, the owner of the Albany Budget Inn, 2727 Pacific Blvd. S.E., was charged with the crimes in July 2018 after an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

The child pornography was discovered by the agency after it began looking into reports that Patel had subjected a female customer to unwanted sexual contact in a motel room.

In a separate case, Patel was sentenced to about eight months in jail in November after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree sex abuse at the conclusion of a three-day jury trial. Patel had been accused of three counts of first-degree sex abuse, but the jury convicted him of a lesser charge in two of the counts.

Kyle Odegard

