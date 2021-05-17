Albany motorcyclist dies in Riverside Drive crash

An Albany motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash just west of town.

Seth Isaacs, 46, was traveling on Riverside Drive toward Oakville Road on his 2018 BMW motorcycle at about 4:50 p.m. when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by Pierre Machon, 42, of Eugene.

Machon, according to a report from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, was attempting a U-turn when the collision occurred. Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene after bystanders performed CPR.

Machon remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the sheriff’s report said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Linn County medical examiner, the Albany Police Department and the Albany Fire Department.

