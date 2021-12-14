Albany moves against residents leaving their stuff out along the canals

The Albany City Council denied a homeowner’s request to fence-off their Sixth Street driveway that falls in the city’s right-of-way, despite a staff recommendation for approval.

Deena Frishkorn, who lives at 636 SW Sixth Ave., asked the city for a license to occupy part of the Vine Street right-of-way along the Albany-Santiam canal adjacent to her home. She wanted to put in a gate for a fence she had started to erect across the front of the property before city employees asked her to stop and put in for a license.

City staff recommended approving the request, noting that maintenance workers reviewed the application and had no objection to a gate so long as they can access the canal, Gordon Steffensmeier, assistant city engineer, told the council during its work session Monday, Dec. 13. Steffensmeier said similar licenses have been approved.

The canal sits in the middle of the right-of-way, with paved and gravel roadways and undeveloped land on the sides. Steffensmeier said a number of property owners have encroached on the right-of-way along the canal with landscaping, fencing, various items and temporary structures such as sheds.

“As part of this discussion, we’d like to have your direction — besides just on this property — what to do about all of Vine Street,” Steffensmeier said, adding that one staff-recommended solution is right-of-way license agreements that would indicate the city of Albany retains control of the spaces.

Creating a paved roadway or walkway along the canal would be another option, although costly and requiring years to complete, Public Works Director Chris Bailey said. She said that would exclude any private uses on the city’s property.

The discussion turned to concerns about creating a problematic precedent for city rights-of-way. The council directed staff to return for the meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a plan to notify those along the canal that the right-of-way must be kept clear and unobstructed, including a schedule for temporary uses. The outcome of that discussion was unknown by time of publication.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

