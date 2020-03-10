Albany museum lecture looks at 'The Suffragists'

The Albany Regional Museum will focus on Women’s Month on Wednesday during History Bites at Noon.

The lunchtime lecture series will have a special showing of the Oregon Public Broadcasting documentary “The Suffragists.”

Until 1912, Oregon women lived by men’s law, and had few legal rights and little power to improve their lives or communities.

That changed when women won the right to vote.

Admission to History Bites is free, but donations are accepted. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches to the lecture.

The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

