Albany Options School names new principal

Silver Falls administrator Mark Hannan will take over as principal of Albany Options School in the fall, Greater Albany Public Schools announced Monday.

Hannan's hiring comes after former AOS principal John Hunter was named the new head of South Albany High School last month.

“I am extremely excited for this new adventure” Hannan, an Oregon State University graduate, said. “My alternative education teaching early in my career had a profound impact on me as it led me into counseling and later into administration. This position combines my skill set with my passion, which is awesome!”

Hannan most recently served as the district administrator of special programs in Silver Falls — a position he held since 2016, though his career with the Silver Falls School District dates back to 2001.

He's served as the principal of Silverton High School, where he oversaw the construction of a new school for 1,300 students. He also worked as an alternative education teacher at the school before taking positions in Mill City, ultimately returning to Silver Falls.

“My counseling skills have served me well throughout my administrative career, especially when working with students that struggle in the mainstream systems,” Hannan said. “I’ve found that building meaningful relationships with students is the key to encouraging their very best efforts.”

